OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Time for OPEC and non-OPEC meeting to discuss global oil production deal is still being discussed, Russian Energy Ministry spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

She also said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had always said that Russia does not take part in OPEC meetings. Earlier on Tuesday, Novak was quoted as saying he was not attending OPEC talks in Vienna on Nov. 30.