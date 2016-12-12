Iran's ambassador to Moscow says Putin-Rouhani call had role in OPEC deal - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A phone call last month between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, just before an OPEC meeting, played a part in helping to reach a deal on cutting oil output, RIA news agency quoted Iran's ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanai as saying on Monday.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday reached their first deal since 2001 to curtail oil output jointly and ease a global glut after more than two years of low prices that overstretched many budgets and spurred unrest in some countries.