Russia says 'no changes' to December 10 OPEC-non-OPEC meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Russia's Energy Ministry said on Thursday there were no changes to plans for an OPEC-non-OPEC meeting on oil output in Vienna on Dec. 10.

"Everything is without changes," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Earlier, Russia's TASS news agency cited a source close to the Russian delegation as saying that a series of issues had arisen which could lead to the Dec. 10 meeting in Vienna being postponed.