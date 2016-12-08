FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russia says 'no changes' to December 10 OPEC-non-OPEC meeting
#Business News
December 8, 2016 / 4:38 PM / 8 months ago

Russia says 'no changes' to December 10 OPEC-non-OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for Russia's Energy Ministry said on Thursday there were no changes to plans for an OPEC-non-OPEC meeting on oil output in Vienna on Dec. 10.

"Everything is without changes," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Earlier, Russia's TASS news agency cited a source close to the Russian delegation as saying that a series of issues had arisen which could lead to the Dec. 10 meeting in Vienna being postponed.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

