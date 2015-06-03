FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novak: no one in OPEC suggesting output cut
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Novak: no one in OPEC suggesting output cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that no one at OPEC was suggesting the oil producer group cut production when it meets later this week.

“I have met almost everyone from OPEC and I have not heard from anyone any suggestions to reduce production,” said Novak, in Vienna to speak at an OPEC seminar.

“The cycle is coming to an end and the market mechanisms are working,” he said in reference to a slowdown in U.S. oil production.

Novak’s country is one of the world’s biggest oil producers but not a member of OPEC, which meets on Friday to decide on production policy for the next six months.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.