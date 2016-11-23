FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

Russia says not yet invited to OPEC meeting on November 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the 18th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar November 17, 2016.Naseem Zeitoon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has not yet received an invitation to attend an OPEC meeting on Nov. 30, but will take part in expert-level consultations with the organization on November 28, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Asked if Russia had received an invitation to the Nov. 30 meeting, Novak told reporters: "After the consultations the situation will be more or less clear. For now it's premature to receive them (invitations) until the countries have conducted expert-level consultations."

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
