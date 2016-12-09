FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 8 months ago

Russia expects non-OPEC to fully contribute to production cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia's energy minister said on Friday he expected non-OPEC oil producers to fully contribute to production cuts agreed earlier with OPEC.

"I look with optimism at tomorrow's event," Alexander Novak said ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Saturday.

"I think that we will agree and we must agree," he said adding he was confident non-OPEC producers would contribute 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of cuts alongside OPEC's production cut of 1.2 million bpd.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

