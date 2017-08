Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak sees global oil prices at between $50 and $60 per barrel in 2017, TASS news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.

According to Interfax news agency, Novak also said that countries involved in a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers could reduce their output by more than 1.7 million barrels per day by the end of January.