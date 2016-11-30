Saudis to cut oil output by 0.5 million bpd in OPEC deal: source

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has agreed to cut its oil output to 10.06 million barrels per day under a new OPEC production-limiting deal, an OPEC source told Reuters.

The country's output stood at 10.54 million bpd in October.

The source also said OPEC, at a ministerial meeting in Vienna, had agreed to suspend Indonesia from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allow Iran to set new production levels at 3.797 million bpd.