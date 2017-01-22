FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi's Falih says output cuts set to lower oil inventories
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 22, 2017 / 9:53 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Falih says output cuts set to lower oil inventories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Khalid al-Falih Saudi energy minister attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017.Ruben Sprich

VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers were complying with their pledge to lower oil output and that global oil inventories could be taken back to their five-year average by mid-year with full compliance.

"There is no reason for us to suddenly come into January and say we need a bigger reduction or a longer period. Will this change in the second quarter? Possible, but (that's) improbable today," he told reporters ahead of the first meeting of a committee that will monitor compliance with the deal.

Producers have pledged to lower output beginning this month in order to support prices.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.