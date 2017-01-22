Saudi's Falih says output cuts set to lower oil inventories

VIENNA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers were complying with their pledge to lower oil output and that global oil inventories could be taken back to their five-year average by mid-year with full compliance.

"There is no reason for us to suddenly come into January and say we need a bigger reduction or a longer period. Will this change in the second quarter? Possible, but (that's) improbable today," he told reporters ahead of the first meeting of a committee that will monitor compliance with the deal.

Producers have pledged to lower output beginning this month in order to support prices.