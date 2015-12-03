FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi oil source: Report of Saudi OPEC cut proposal 'baseless'
December 3, 2015

Saudi oil source: Report of Saudi OPEC cut proposal 'baseless'

VIENNA (Reuters) - A Saudi oil source said on Thursday that media reports of a Saudi OPEC output cut proposal were “baseless”.

“It is baseless,” the source, who asked not to be named, said without elaborating.

Energy Intelligence newsletter reported on Thursday Saudi Arabia was considering proposing OPEC cuts output by 1 million barrels per day under challenging conditions such as OPEC members Iran and Iraq limiting output growth as well as the involvement of non-OPEC producers.

Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Michael Urquhart

