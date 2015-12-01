Iran oil minister calls for OPEC members to respect quota: Mehr

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh attends an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh sent a letter to the head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) urging members to respect a shared production ceiling of 30 million barrels a day, Iran’s Mehr news agency said on Tuesday.

“While (OPEC) production is supposed to be 30 million barrels a day, it has reached around 31.3 million barrels a day,” Mehr quoted Iran’s OPEC representative Mehdi Asali as saying.

Asali added that other OPEC members would need to curb their exports to make room for an increase in Iranian output when international sanctions are lifted, which is expected to take place next year.