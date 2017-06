OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday he saw a growing consensus among the group's members as well as non-OPEC producers on the duration of oil cuts extension.

OPEC will meet on Thursday to decide on its production policies after June. OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have said they see a need to extend existing output cuts for another nine months to March 2018.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)