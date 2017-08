Austrian police officers and journalists wait outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria May 24, 2017.

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC will most likely agree to extend oil production cuts for another nine months until March 2018, four OPEC delegates said on Thursday as the group prepares to gather for its regular meeting in Vienna.

One delegate said a longer extension by 12 months was still an option.