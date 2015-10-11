OPEC sec-gen: oil market will be reasonable by end-year

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Sunday that he expected the global oil market to be in a reasonable condition by the end of this year and next year.

Abdullah al-Badri also told reporters on the sidelines of an oil industry conference in Kuwait that OPEC was optimistic because oil demand was rising.

OPEC is willing to deal with non-OPEC oil producers if they are willing to work with OPEC, Badri added.