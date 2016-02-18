FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.A.E. says oil price will force producers to freeze output

February 18, 2016 / 8:54 AM / 2 years ago

U.A.E. says oil price will force producers to freeze output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oil prices are not suitable and will force producers to freeze their output, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Thursday, adding investments in high-cost production would also be restrained.

“Current prices are not suitable ... and will force producers to hold production levels and limit investments in the higher cost oil (production),” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mark Potter

