FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 17, 2016 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday a freezing of oil production levels by OPEC and Russia will have a positive impact on the market.

“We believe that sustaining oil production levels will positively help balancing the future demand with the current oversupply in the market,” Mazrouei said on his Twitter account.

He said earlier his country supports the Doha oil producers’ freeze agreement if all OPEC members and Russia follow suit.

On Tuesday, OPEC power Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia, the world’s top two producers and exporters, agreed to freeze production at January levels if other big oil nations agree to join in.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.