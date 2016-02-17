UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday a freezing of oil production levels by OPEC and Russia will have a positive impact on the market.

“We believe that sustaining oil production levels will positively help balancing the future demand with the current oversupply in the market,” Mazrouei said on his Twitter account.

He said earlier his country supports the Doha oil producers’ freeze agreement if all OPEC members and Russia follow suit.

On Tuesday, OPEC power Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia, the world’s top two producers and exporters, agreed to freeze production at January levels if other big oil nations agree to join in.