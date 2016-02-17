FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by all OPEC and Russia
February 17, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by all OPEC and Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei is accompanied by plaintclothes police as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday his country supports the Doha oil producers’ freeze agreement if all OPEC members and Russia follow suit.

“The UAE support and encourage the initiative of sustaining production levels if it’s supported by all OPEC members and Russia,” Mazrouei said on his Twitter account.

On Tuesday, OPEC power Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia, the world’s top two producers and exporters, agreed to freeze production at January levels if other big oil nations agree to join in.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans

