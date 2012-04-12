FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OPEC leaves 2012 oil demand steady, pumps more
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

OPEC leaves 2012 oil demand steady, pumps more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC left its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2012 unchanged for a second month, saying there were signs that a slowdown in global economic activity is easing.

In a monthly report on Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world oil demand would rise by 860,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012, steady from the previous assessment.

OPEC also reported higher supply from its members as Libya’s oil industry recovers, with production rising to 31.31 million bpd in March, 1.31 million bpd above target levels according to secondary sources, despite lower Iranian production.

The group, in a bid to be more transparent, also began issuing production figures as reported to OPEC’s Vienna headquarters by member-countries.

According to those figures, Iran has told OPEC its output was steady in March at 3.76 million bpd and has risen so far in 2012, effectively denying that supply has suffered due to sanctions on Tehran.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Peg Mackey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.