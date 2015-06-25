FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC petroleum exports fall below $1 trillion in 2014 on oil slump
#Commodities
June 25, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

OPEC petroleum exports fall below $1 trillion in 2014 on oil slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - The value of OPEC members’ petroleum exports fell below $1 trillion in 2014 for the first time since 2010, according to its annual statistical report, illustrating the impact of last year’s slump in oil prices on the producer group.

The data includes some refined fuel and light oil condensate as well as crude oil.

Exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in value to $964.6 billion last year from $1.10 trillion in 2013, according to OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin 2015 issued on Wednesday.

The drop follows the oil-price slump in 2014 from over $100 a barrel in June to below $60 by December on slowing demand, rising supply and OPEC’s decision to stop trimming output to support prices in favor of defending market share.

OPEC said the price of a basket of crudes produced by its members averaged $96.29 in 2014, down from $105.87 in 2013, a drop of 9 percent. The decline in the value of individual OPEC members’ petroleum exports varied, however.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top exporter and the driver of its landmark decision in November 2014 not to cut output, saw a 9.2 percent decline in revenues to $285.1 billion.

Iraq, OPEC’s fastest-growing oil exporter, had a smaller drop of 5.7 percent to $84.3 billion.

The biggest fall was in Libya, where unrest hit output and the value of exports slumped 66 percent to $14.9 billion.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
