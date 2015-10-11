OPEC secretary-general says confident of more balanced oil market in 2016

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Sunday that he was confident of seeing a more balanced oil market in 2016.
“We need to keep investing, it is essential for our industry...I remain confident that our industry’s best days are yet to come,” Abdullah al-Badri told an oil industry conference in Kuwait.
He said non-OPEC oil output had contracted recently, and that he did not believe the fundamentals of the market warranted a drop in oil prices.
