OPEC has no plan for emergency meeting on oil drop: delegates

Nigeria's Minister of State Petroleum and OPEC Chairman, Ibe Kachikwu addresses the media during a briefing of the upcoming African Petroleum producers meeting in March 2016 in Abuja, Nigeria December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has no plan to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the drop in oil prices before its next scheduled gathering in June, two OPEC delegates said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s oil minister said a “couple” of OPEC member countries had requested such a meeting, after oil prices sank to a near-12-year low close to $30 a barrel.

“There won’t be any meeting,” said one of the delegates from an African OPEC member country.