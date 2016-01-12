OPEC has no plan for emergency meeting on oil drop: delegates

LONDON (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has no plan to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the drop in oil prices before its next scheduled gathering in June, two OPEC delegates said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Nigeria’s oil minister said a “couple” of OPEC member countries had requested such a meeting, after oil prices sank to a near-12-year low close to $30 a barrel.
“There won’t be any meeting,” said one of the delegates from an African OPEC member country.
Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely