No date yet for OPEC, non-OPEC meeting, ministers consulting: delegate

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC countries have not yet agreed any date to hold a meeting to discuss action to support oil prices, two OPEC delegates said on Friday.

One of the delegates said such a meeting would be a better idea than holding a standalone gathering of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ministers were discussing whether to hold one.

“The best idea is to have a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC,” the delegate said. “There is no date. Maybe in February, maybe the beginning of March.”

Another OPEC delegate said such a meeting would be at an expert rather than ministerial level.