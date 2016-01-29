FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No date yet for OPEC, non-OPEC meeting, ministers consulting: delegate
January 29, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

No date yet for OPEC, non-OPEC meeting, ministers consulting: delegate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC countries have not yet agreed any date to hold a meeting to discuss action to support oil prices, two OPEC delegates said on Friday.

One of the delegates said such a meeting would be a better idea than holding a standalone gathering of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ministers were discussing whether to hold one.

“The best idea is to have a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC,” the delegate said. “There is no date. Maybe in February, maybe the beginning of March.”

Another OPEC delegate said such a meeting would be at an expert rather than ministerial level.

Reporting by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton

