FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OPEC sees oil supply more balanced in second half of year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 13, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

OPEC sees oil supply more balanced in second half of year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province March 23, 2012.Stringer/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC has forecast that the world oil market will be more balanced in the second half of the year as outages in Nigeria and Canada help erode a supply glut that has weighed on prices more quickly than expected.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report said its production fell by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May led by Nigeria. It maintained forecasts of seasonally higher demand for its crude in the second half of the year and falling supplies outside the group.

"The excess supply in the market is likely to ease over the coming quarters," OPEC said in the report.

"Shutdowns in Nigeria and Canada tightened the oil market markedly and brought supply and demand more closely into alignment earlier than many had expected, bolstering prices."

OPEC's report points to a supply deficit of 160,000 bpd in the second half of 2016 if the group keeps pumping at May's rate.

Excess supply in the first quarter was 2.59 million bpd, OPEC said.

(This copy corrects in para 5 to say OPEC report points to a supply deficit not surplus of 160,000 bpd in H2 2016)

Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.