FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says revival of OPEC export quotas 'very difficult': IRNA
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 27, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says revival of OPEC export quotas 'very difficult': IRNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh attends the 135th meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Countries (OPEC) conference in Isfahan in central Iran, 340km (211 miles) south of the capital Tehran March 16, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday that the removal of OPEC’s quotas system was a historic mistake and its revival will be very difficult, state news agency IRNA quoted Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as saying on Friday.

“Removing OPEC’s quotas system was a historic mistake ... which was accepted by Iran’s then government ... Its revival in the upcoming Vienna meeting is very difficult,” he said.

Iran has tried to bring back the quotas at the group’s previous meetings, according to Iranian officials, proposing “a technical price formula that can resurrect the quota system and also prevent prices from falling”.

There have been fierce debates at previous meetings of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) when countries have suggested reintroducing the quotas, Zanganeh said.

“OPEC now has no tool to control the oil prices ... But Saudi Arabia and some other countries are against reintroduction of the quotas system,” Zanganeh said.

OPEC’s next meeting will be in Vienna on December 4.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.