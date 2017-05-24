FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 3 months ago

Iran sees OPEC consensus for nine-month oil output cut extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh talks to journalists as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015.Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Wednesday there seemed to be a consensus for major oil producers to extend output cuts by nine months and that it was important for OPEC as well as non-members to comply for any duration.

Asked whether there was a consensus for a nine-month extension, he said: "Yes, it seems so."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Thursday to consider whether to prolong an accord reached in December in which OPEC and 11 non-members agreed to cut oil output by about 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson

