FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Iran: There is debate over length of OPEC-led oil output cut extension - ISNA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 3 months ago

Iran: There is debate over length of OPEC-led oil output cut extension - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh speaks to reporters at the Islamic Republic’s petroleum ministry in Tehran, Iran in this file photo dated April 29, 2017.Alissa De Carbonnel

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said Wednesday that OPEC will continue its production curb but there is debate among members about how long it will continue, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

"It could be three, six or nine months," Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh said Iran will not decrease its own production and that regional rival Saudi Arabia is trying to drive up oil prices, ISNA said.

The re-election of president Hassan Rouhani last Friday helped remove "obstacles" to oil contracts, ISNA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Zanganeh said he has not yet been asked to serve in Rouhani's new cabinet.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.