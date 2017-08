Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi speaks during a media conference with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq, May 22, 2017.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Thursday that extending the current level of OPEC-led supply cuts by nine months was the best option to restore balance to the crude market.

The minister added that a proposal for a nine-month extension with deeper cuts was also on the table.