Libya supports steps to boost oil prices, wants to pump more
#Business News
February 17, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Libya supports steps to boost oil prices, wants to pump more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC member Libya supports the production freeze agreed on Tuesday by three other members plus Russia, but would like to increase its output when the situation allows, a Libyan OPEC delegate said.

Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude before the 2011 civil war. Output has been slowed by continued unrest and is currently around 400,000 bpd.

“Any arrangement to help stop the price decline and recover we support,” the delegate said.

“As to the Libyan position, Libya is not producing its quota. If conditions improved, naturally we would like to produce our quota.”

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
