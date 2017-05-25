FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nigeria oil minister says not opposed to eventually joining output cuts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 25, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 months ago

Nigeria oil minister says not opposed to eventually joining output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Nigeria's Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu addresses a news conference after a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015.Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Vienna (Reuters) - Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Thursday that conceptually Nigeria was not opposed to joining OPEC production caps but would have to wait and see if production came back to acceptable levels.

"We are targeting that by the end of the extension period (9 months) we are trying to prep and finalize repairs of our infrastructure and at that time we would be able to join," he said.

"We have to wait and see that the militancy effects are out and the infrastructure is rebuilt and we're back to production," he said.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are gearing up to extend output cuts on Thursday, possibly by as long as 12 months, to help clear a global inventory overhang and to support crude prices.

Reporting by OPEC reporting team; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.