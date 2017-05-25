FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
OPEC considering whether to cap Nigerian oil output: delegates
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 25, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

OPEC considering whether to cap Nigerian oil output: delegates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OPEC President, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC is debating on Thursday whether to include Nigeria in its pact to restrict oil production, two OPEC delegates said.

Nigeria and Libya, both suffering from unrest, were excluded from production caps agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC producers in December last year and effective from January until June 2017.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier on Thursday there was no plan to impose caps on Nigerian or Libyan production. Nigerian production has risen in recent months after several fields restarted production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Thursday to extend production cuts by nine months, delegates told Reuters.

Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Dale Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.