OPEC oil output falls in September: survey
September 28, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

OPEC oil output falls in September: survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC crude oil output has fallen in September because of reduced exports from Angola and Nigeria, a Reuters survey showed on Friday, as well as a further decline in supply from Iran.

Supply from the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has averaged 31.09 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 31.53 million bpd in August, the survey of sources at oil companies, OPEC officials and analysts found.

The total is the lowest since January 2012 when the group pumped 30.95 million bpd, according to Reuters surveys. Still, production remains just over 1 million bpd more than OPEC’s output target of 30 million bpd.

Angolan and Nigerian exports accounted for the bulk of the drop in output, after both countries ramped up shipments in August.

Iranian supply fell by 50,000 bpd to 2.80 million bpd, matching July’s rate, the survey found. Output in July was Iran’s lowest since 1988, according to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Output from Iran is down sharply this year due to U.S. and European sanctions on the country over its nuclear program. The sanctions have pushed Iran from its traditional position as OPEC’s second-largest producer to third behind Iraq.

The embargo bars EU insurance firms from covering Iran’s exports, hindering imports by some non-EU buyers. Some buyers of its crude say Iran’s tanker fleet has been struggling to meet delivery schedules, slowing down exports.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Peg Mackey and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
