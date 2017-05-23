FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension
#Business News
May 23, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 3 months ago

UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC is still debating whether to extend oil output cuts by six or nine months, UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Tuesday.

"We will listen to the analysis from the organization ... We need to see - six months or nine months," he said. Asked whether cuts could be extended by 12 months, he said: "Let's not go there."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets in Vienna on Thursday to decide on output policy after June.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson

