Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

TOKYO (Reuters) - All Russian oil companies, including champion producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), have agreed to cut crude output under Moscow’s agreements with OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Asked if Rosneft would cut production alongside other producers, Novak told reporters: “All companies agree to cut output.”