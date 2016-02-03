FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready to meet key OPEC members, old price regulation tools "no longer working": RIA
#Commodities
February 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says ready to meet key OPEC members, old price regulation tools "no longer working": RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The OPEC logo is seen at OPEC's headquarters during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to meet the main oil producers within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if a consensus on such a meeting is reached with them, RIA news agency quoted Russia’s foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.

“We consider it important to understand what is going on on the markets. The markets are being influenced by many factors, and old mechanisms are unlikely to work. I think we all understand this,” Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying during a visit to Oman.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

