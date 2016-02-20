Russian energy ministry: all agreements on output freeze are voluntary

A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, in this January 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Saturday that all agreements between world oil powers on freezing crude production are voluntary and that he couldn’t imagine a mechanism for controlling the production freeze.

Yanovsky also said at an economic conference in Krasnoyarsk that Russia granting a loan to Iran did not depend on the talks on freezing production and that an anti-monopoly case in Europe against state gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) was politicized.

