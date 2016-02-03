FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia open to oil meeting if there is consensus: Lavrov
#Commodities
February 3, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russia open to oil meeting if there is consensus: Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said if there is consensus among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Council and non-OPEC members to meet “then we will meet”.

Oman Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi also said so far there was no agreement for a time for any meeting, “but it will be soon”. He was speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday.

Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Susan Thomas

