Russia open to oil meeting if there is consensus: Lavrov

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said if there is consensus among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Council and non-OPEC members to meet “then we will meet”.

Oman Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi also said so far there was no agreement for a time for any meeting, “but it will be soon”. He was speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday.