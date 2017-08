Pump jacks are seen at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the west Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil company Lukoil will cut its output in proportion with its share of Russian crude production, the firm's vice president, Ravil Maganov, said on Wednesday.

Maganov was speaking after a meeting between Russian oil companies and the energy ministry on how they will implement an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporting nations on cutting exports.