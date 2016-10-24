FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia, Qatar, OPEC SecGen discuss possible joint actions on oil market
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Russia, Qatar, OPEC SecGen discuss possible joint actions on oil market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Energy ministers from Russia and Qatar along with the OPEC secretary general discussed oil markets and mechanisms of possible joint actions at their meeting on Monday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Following talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, Novak said that oil supply was still higher than demand and there was a risk that it would grow further in winter as demand is traditionally lower during this period of a year.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Francois Murphy; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
