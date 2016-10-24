Russia, Qatar, OPEC SecGen discuss possible joint actions on oil market

VIENNA (Reuters) - Energy ministers from Russia and Qatar along with the OPEC secretary general discussed oil markets and mechanisms of possible joint actions at their meeting on Monday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.
Following talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, Novak said that oil supply was still higher than demand and there was a risk that it would grow further in winter as demand is traditionally lower during this period of a year.
