March 1, 2016 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Russian oil firms support proposal to maintain 2016 oil output at January levels: Energy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 'Russia and the World: Looking to the Future' in Moscow, Russia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil firms have supported the proposal to maintain average 2016 oil production at January levels at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela struck an initial deal in Doha last month to freeze oil production in 2016 at January levels, which were near recent record highs for Russia and Saudi Arabia anyway.

“Many countries voiced in their support of this initiative so I think that we, together with other countries, OPEC and non-OPEC, will be negotiating to meet in March and to consider the possibility of taking a final decision,” Novak said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Lidia Kelly/Katya Golubkova

