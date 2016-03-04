FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
March 4, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

Putin talks with Russia's Security Council about steps to stabilize oil market: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a congress of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with the country’s Security Council about steps needed to stabilize the oil market, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin spokesman.

“There was a discussion about steps to stabilize the oil market, both domestically and with foreign partners,” RIA cited Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, as saying.

Peskov added that Putin also talked with the Council about the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
