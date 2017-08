Nikolai Tokarev, chief executive of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, attends a session of the Energy Ministry's board in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil companies' implementation of a global deal on cutting crude output will not significantly reduce Russian exports, Nikolai Tokarev, CEO of Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday.

"I don't think it will significantly affect it," Tokarev said in response to a question about exports.