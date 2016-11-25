FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia will still attend OPEC preparatory talks on Nov. 28: source
#Business News
November 25, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 9 months ago

Russia will still attend OPEC preparatory talks on Nov. 28: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia still plans to attend lower-tier talks on Nov. 28 in Vienna ahead of an OPEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, a Russian source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The OPEC meeting on Nov. 30 is expected to cement a deal to curb oil production inside the group. The deal is aimed at stabilizing global oil prices. A Russian energy ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.

The talks on Monday are between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to discuss limiting output. Top OPEC oil exporter Saudi Arabia has told the producer group it will not attend the talks, saying it wants to focus on having consensus within the organization first.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

