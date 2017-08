A view shows the industrial zone at the oil port of Brega, Libya January 12, 2017.

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday that 1.5 million of an agreed upon 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil had been taken out of the market in January.

Falih estimated the growth of shale oil in 2017 at 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day, he told Al Arabiya television.

An estimate of 500,000 barrels of shale oil by the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) were exaggerated, Falih said.