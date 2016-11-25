Saudi wants OPEC to solve own problems before meeting non-OPEC

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC needs to solve its own problems first and agree an oil production-limiting deal before it meets non-OPEC producers to clinch a wider agreement, a Gulf OPEC source familiar with Saudi oil policy told Reuters on Friday.

"We have to solve our problems as OPEC first. We have not achieved an agreement within OPEC," the source said.

"Before we meet with non-OPEC and ask them to participate in any action, we have to have an‎ agreement that is credible with clear numbers and a system that the market believes," he added.