The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. Picture taken August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's biggest oil company, Rosneft, stands ready to comply with any decision to extend a global deal on oil output cuts, RIA news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin as saying on Monday.

Rosneft played a role in preparing a joint statement by the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia in which they said they supported extending the global output cuts until March 2018, RIA quoted Sechin as saying.