FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
OPEC expert talks on oil cut plan went well: Libyan governor
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2016 / 5:52 PM / 9 months ago

OPEC expert talks on oil cut plan went well: Libyan governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The first day of a two-day meeting of OPEC experts to nail down details of their plan to cut oil output went well, Libyan OPEC governor Mohamed Oun told reporters.

"We are discussing. We are not disagreeing," he said after the first day of the meeting ended shortly before 1730 GMT. Asked whether the day had gone well, he said "Yes."

The second meeting of the High-Level Committee began at 0930 GMT on Monday. The committee is a technical body comprised mainly of OPEC governors and national representatives - officials who report to their respective ministers.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.