FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela proposes non-OPEC oil producers attend Vienna meeting
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Venezuela proposes non-OPEC oil producers attend Vienna meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has proposed that non-OPEC oil producers attend the group’s June meeting in Vienna to continue “dialogue and coordination,” according to a letter from the South American country’s oil minister to the Qatari energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president.

A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart in Doha this month. Price hawk Venezuela had been pushing for a deal to boost prices and is now trying to revive negotiations.

In a letter to Qatar’s Mohammed al-Sada dated April 21, Del Pino floats the idea that major oil producers who attended the Doha conference attend the Vienna OPEC Ministerial Conference as observers.

“We formally require of your kind support, as President of OPEC Conference, to activate mechanisms for consultations among all OPEC Member Countries,” reads the letter, seen by Reuters.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters on Tuesday that “we’ve formally proposed to continue Doha discussions in Vienna.”

Overcoming tensions between OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia and Iran will be a tall order, however.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia surprised markets by saying it wanted all members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to take part in the planned output freeze, including Iran, which was absent from the talks.

Tehran has refused to stabilize production, seeking to regain market share after sanctions on it were lifted.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.