Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino attends a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino will meet with officials of Russia’s energy ministry on Monday, RIA news agency quoted the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow as saying on Sunday.

Del Pino will also hold talks with Russia’s biggest oil producers, notably Rosneft, on Tuesday, it said.