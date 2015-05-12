FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC denies WSJ article on oil price outlook, quotas
May 12, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

OPEC denies WSJ article on oil price outlook, quotas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries denied a Wall Street Journal story which said the producer group saw oil prices below $100 a barrel in the next decade.

“The article refers to a number of scenarios, including crude oil price assumptions out to 2025, and also claims the report recommends a return to a production quota system,” OPEC’s headquarters said in the statement.

“The OPEC Secretariat would like to stress that these and other statements made in the WSJ article have no basis whatsoever.”

It is rare for OPEC to publicly deny press articles about the organization.

Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy

