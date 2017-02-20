FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May to meet Peugeot head, determined to protect UK car industry
February 20, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

PM May to meet Peugeot head, determined to protect UK car industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks to greet her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, February 17, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will have a private conversation with the chief executive of Peugeot (PEUP.PA) Carlos Tavares and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her spokesman said on Monday.

"It's going to be a private conversation. There's been a request for a meeting and we will try to make that meeting happen, but I am not going to go into what the nature of that conversation will be," the spokesman told reporters, adding that the timing of the meeting depended on "diary compatibility".

"What we have been clear on is our determination to see Britain's important automotive industry continue to flourish," he said.

(The story is refiled to remove reference to this week)

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

